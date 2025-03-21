Left Menu

Tragic Minibus Arson in Hinjewadi: Driver's Revenge Ends in Fatal Blaze

The horrific minibus fire in Hinjewadi, resulting in four deaths and six injuries, was confirmed as a deliberate arson by the disgruntled bus driver. The driver sought revenge against his colleagues, disguised the act as an accident, and now faces serious charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 09:53 IST
Senior Police Inspector Kanhaiya Thorat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A horrifying minibus fire in Hinjewadi, which resulted in four fatalities and left six more injured, has been revealed as a deliberate act of revenge, police have confirmed. Speaking to ANI, Senior Police Inspector Kanhaiya Thorat disclosed that the bus driver harbored grievances against his colleagues and orchestrated the blaze as a calculated act of retaliation.

The driver intentionally set the vehicle on fire, attempting to disguise the incident as an unfortunate accident. Investigations are underway to determine the source of the chemicals used in the attack. Legal actions have been initiated against the driver under the relevant sections (103 & 109) of BNS. The incident unfolded on a Wednesday morning as the minibus, carrying employees of Vyoma Graphics, ignited in the Hinjewadi area.

In an update, DCP Pimpri-Chinchwad Vishal Gaikwad informed that a distress call was received at approximately 7:30 AM, alerting authorities to a minibus engulfed in flames. As a result, four people perished and six others sustained injuries severe enough to require hospitalization. Initial reports speculated a short circuit as the fire's cause. However, further investigation confirmed arson. One critically injured individual was transferred to a specialty hospital in Pune for advanced treatment.

Tragically, the four victims who perished had been seated at the rear of the bus and were unable to escape in time. The deceased and all passengers, including the driver, were employees of the Vyoma Graphics company, en route to their workplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

