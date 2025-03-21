High-Stakes Shootout in Patna: Wanted Criminal Injured, Investigation Underway

An intense encounter unfolded in Patna's Maner district as police engaged with suspected criminals, leading to the injury of notorious criminal Sonu Kumar. The police, acting on received intelligence, sought to apprehend Kumar, who is implicated in multiple serious offenses.

Upon arrival, the criminals fired upon the police team, igniting a tense exchange of gunfire. In the resulting shootout, Sonu Kumar was injured and later hospitalized. Patna West's City SP, Sarath RS, confirmed that swift police action was prompted by reliable information about Kumar's whereabouts.

Although some accomplices managed to escape, authorities recovered a pistol and other items from the scene. A Forensic Science Laboratory team is conducting a thorough inspection as police continue their investigation, ensuring no detail is overlooked in this high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)