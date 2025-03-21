Left Menu

High-Stakes Shootout in Patna: Wanted Criminal Injured, Investigation Underway

A tense confrontation in Patna's Maner area resulted in injuries to notorious criminal Sonu Kumar during a shootout with police. While officials acted on a tip-off to capture Kumar, the suspects opened fire, prompting a retaliatory response. A forensic team has arrived to inspect the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 09:57 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

An intense encounter unfolded in Patna's Maner district as police engaged with suspected criminals, leading to the injury of notorious criminal Sonu Kumar. The police, acting on received intelligence, sought to apprehend Kumar, who is implicated in multiple serious offenses.

Upon arrival, the criminals fired upon the police team, igniting a tense exchange of gunfire. In the resulting shootout, Sonu Kumar was injured and later hospitalized. Patna West's City SP, Sarath RS, confirmed that swift police action was prompted by reliable information about Kumar's whereabouts.

Although some accomplices managed to escape, authorities recovered a pistol and other items from the scene. A Forensic Science Laboratory team is conducting a thorough inspection as police continue their investigation, ensuring no detail is overlooked in this high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

