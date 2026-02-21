Rohit Pawar Demands Probe into Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash Conspiracy

Rohit Pawar, an MLA from the NCP-SP, has formally requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu following a tragic plane crash that claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

During a press conference, Rohit Pawar alleged that Ajit Pawar's death in Baramati last month was not accidental. He claimed it was part of a conspiracy connected to the air charter company VSR and the political affiliations of Rammohan Naidu. He stressed the need for an independent international probe into these links.

Rohit Pawar expressed concerns over the transparency of domestic investigations and questioned the involvement of influential figures in both industry and politics. He urged the Prime Minister to ensure a fair investigation into whether the Directorate General of Civil Aviation was compromised.

(With inputs from agencies.)