Left Menu

IndusInd Bank Faces Accounting Discrepancy Crisis Amid Derivatives Portfolio Investigation

IndusInd Bank has appointed a professional firm to investigate discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio accounting, which may affect its net worth by 2.35%. The board seeks to establish accountability and ensure compliance with accounting standards. Moody's has placed IndusInd's credit rating under review for possible downgrade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 10:41 IST
IndusInd Bank Faces Accounting Discrepancy Crisis Amid Derivatives Portfolio Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IndusInd Bank has taken decisive action by appointing an independent firm to investigate significant discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio accounting. These discrepancies, estimated at Rs 2,100 crore, could potentially affect 2.35% of the Bank's net worth.

The decision, made during a board meeting on Thursday, involves a comprehensive probe to identify the root cause and assess compliance with accounting standards. The investigation will also establish any lapses and hold relevant parties accountable.

In light of these developments, Moody's has placed IndusInd Bank's baseline credit assessment under review for a possible downgrade, reflecting concerns over its standalone financial health. Despite the issues, IIHL, the bank's Mauritius-based promoter, has pledged to provide capital if required.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025