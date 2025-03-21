Left Menu

Justice Tandon's Rise: New Chief Justice for Orissa High Court

Justice Harish Tandon is appointed as the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court, succeeding Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh. Justice Tandon, recommended by the Collegium, has served in the Calcutta High Court since 2010. Known for his civil law expertise, he is set to bring his judicial acumen to Orissa.

The Ministry of Law and Justice announced on Friday the appointment of Justice Harish Tandon as the new Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court. Currently serving as a judge in the Calcutta High Court, Justice Tandon's appointment came after the President's approval, in line with Article 217 of the Indian Constitution.

This significant move follows a recommendation by the Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjiv Khanna. The need for a new appointment arose due to the vacancy left by the retirement of Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh on January 19, 2025.

Justice Tandon has been a prominent figure in the Calcutta High Court since his appointment on April 13, 2010. Ranked 7th in the All-India Seniority of High Court Judges, he stands out for his deep expertise in civil law, high ethical standards, and recognized judicial competence, attributed to his strong professional background.

