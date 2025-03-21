Tension in Tiruchirappalli: Farmers Protests on the Cauvery Bridge

In a bold move, farmers in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli took to the Cauvery Railway Bridge, staging a 'rail roko' protest led by prominent farmer leader and lawyer P Ayyakannu. The demonstration was sparked by recent actions against farm leaders in Punjab, who have been pressing the government for a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) across all crops.

Amidst growing tension, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and local police were called to restore order and clear the railway tracks. On the sidelines, Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian announced a crucial meeting with leaders from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) scheduled in Chandigarh this coming Friday.

In response to escalating tensions, authorities reported clearing a significant area at the Khanauri border while demonstrating cooperation with the farmers. Detained individuals are assured proper care, according to DIG Patiala Range. The actions have stirred political reactions, with Punjab's Aam Aadmi Party defending its position and opposition figures criticizing the government's handling of the situation.

