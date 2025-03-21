Left Menu

Tension in Tiruchirappalli: Farmers Protests on the Cauvery Bridge

Farmers in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, staged a protest on the Cauvery Railway Bridge demanding legal guarantees for Minimum Support Price on crops, inspired by actions against Punjab farm leaders. Police intervened and discussions are underway with Punjab authorities for resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:11 IST
Tension in Tiruchirappalli: Farmers Protests on the Cauvery Bridge
Farmers in Tamil Nadu protest (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, farmers in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli took to the Cauvery Railway Bridge, staging a 'rail roko' protest led by prominent farmer leader and lawyer P Ayyakannu. The demonstration was sparked by recent actions against farm leaders in Punjab, who have been pressing the government for a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) across all crops.

Amidst growing tension, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and local police were called to restore order and clear the railway tracks. On the sidelines, Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian announced a crucial meeting with leaders from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) scheduled in Chandigarh this coming Friday.

In response to escalating tensions, authorities reported clearing a significant area at the Khanauri border while demonstrating cooperation with the farmers. Detained individuals are assured proper care, according to DIG Patiala Range. The actions have stirred political reactions, with Punjab's Aam Aadmi Party defending its position and opposition figures criticizing the government's handling of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025