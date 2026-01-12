Tribal Farmer's Struggle for MSP in Chhattisgarh Leads to Tragic Incident
A 56-year-old farmer in Chhattisgarh attempted suicide after failing to obtain a token required to sell paddy at the minimum support price. Ongoing issues with the token generation system have left farmers struggling to sell their produce, prompting calls for accountability from local officials.
- Country:
- India
In a distressing incident reflecting the tribulations of farmers in Chhattisgarh, a 56-year-old farmer consumed poison after failing to secure a crucial token for selling his paddy at the mandated minimum support price (MSP).
The unfortunate episode occurred in the Korba district, where Sumer Singh, a resident of Korbi village, was moved to a hospital for treatment. Authorities have launched an inquiry into the matter.
Despite persistent efforts spanning over a month and interactions with officials, Singh faced insurmountable obstacles in selling his 68 quintals of paddy. This incident has spotlighted the dire need for systemic accountability and reform to prevent further tragedies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
