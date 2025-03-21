India's Youth Unite for 'One Nation, One Election': March Set for Change

The Samvidhan Support Group's Youth Representatives have announced a Peace March to Parliament slated for March 27, 2025, advocating for the 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOE) initiative. At a press conference in the Constitution Club, New Delhi, the movement unveiled an extensive awareness campaign to gather support for their cause.

The youth-led movement boasts over 600 active members nationwide. Phase 2 of their campaign will peak with the Peace March, submitting a formal memorandum to the Prime Minister. This dynamic group, comprising National Youth Awardees and WEF Global Shapers, aims to remedy the frequent governance disruptions due to multiple elections and promote economic stability.

Phase 1 involved engagement with over 250 MPs, state ministers, and MLAs, setting the stage for broader public mobilization. They've collected over 50,000 signatures supporting ONOE, planning key events before the march. Advocate Harsh Dahiya highlights ONOE as a solution to current electoral inefficiencies, gaining cross-party MP support.

Efforts intensify as they connect with schools and universities through awareness drives. A hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, followed by the Peace March from Ambedkar Center on March 27, will emphasize their demand for election reform. The group's activities underscore a crucial moment for youth-driven political discourse and reform in India.

The Peace March to Parliament epitomizes the youth's call for prioritizing national stability and efficient governance. The Samvidhan Support Group emphasizes that ONOE is essential for India's progress, asserting the urgency for action as India's youth mobilizes for change. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)