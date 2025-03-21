Left Menu

Indo-Nepal Fair Strengthens Bonds & Boosts Trade, Tourism in Uttarakhand

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Indo-Nepal International Trade Fair in Dehradun. Highlighting cultural and economic ties, he emphasized enhancing tourism and trade, underscoring initiatives like modern infrastructure development and energy projects that bolster strong ties under India's Neighborhood First policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:22 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attends the Indo-Nepal International Trade Fair in Dehradun (Photo/Press Release). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to fortify bilateral ties, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the Indo-Nepal International Trade Fair and Tourism Festival in Dehradun, hosted by the Kanchanpur Udyog Commerce Association. The event featured stalls showcasing local Indian and Nepali products.

Emphasizing India's deep-rooted historical connections with Nepal, CM Dhami noted that the festival will strengthen cultural and economic ties between the two nations. He highlighted the pivotal role of shared religious heritage and the enduring Ram-Sita narrative in cementing relationships. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India-Nepal relations are seeing unprecedented growth in cultural and trade dimensions.

With a focus on tourism, CM Dhami spoke of the untapped potential in the Nepal-India border regions. He revealed initiatives aimed at modernizing infrastructure to further economic collaboration. This effort mirrors the Neighborhood First policy prioritizing economic acceleration and mutual development, including projects like the Pancheshwar Dam and the Ayodhya-Janapkur bus service.

The Chief Minister underscored ongoing construction efforts in border infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, including a new motor bridge between the countries at Charchum in Dharchula. These developments promise enhanced connectivity, beneficial for both trade and tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

