Left Menu

Indore Shop Fire: Man Arrested for Arson over Payment Dispute

Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested a man in connection with a fire that started at a clothes shop in the Indore district, affecting several nearby businesses. The suspect, identified via CCTV footage, reportedly sparked the fire over a payment disagreement with the shop owners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:29 IST
Indore Shop Fire: Man Arrested for Arson over Payment Dispute
Accused in police custody (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested a man suspected of initiating a fire at a clothes shop in Indore, which subsequently spread to five other adjacent properties, officials announced on Friday.

The incident occurred in the Naliya Bakhal area on the night of March 19. Surveillance footage reviewed by investigators revealed a man setting the fire after lighting a beedi, as disclosed by Additional Commissioner of Police Amit Singh.

The arrested individual, identified as former employee Devanand, allegedly pursued the act over a payment dispute. Authorities have charged him under applicable legal provisions, and further investigations are ongoing, Singh confirmed to media sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025