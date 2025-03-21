Indore Shop Fire: Man Arrested for Arson over Payment Dispute

In a significant development, Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested a man suspected of initiating a fire at a clothes shop in Indore, which subsequently spread to five other adjacent properties, officials announced on Friday.

The incident occurred in the Naliya Bakhal area on the night of March 19. Surveillance footage reviewed by investigators revealed a man setting the fire after lighting a beedi, as disclosed by Additional Commissioner of Police Amit Singh.

The arrested individual, identified as former employee Devanand, allegedly pursued the act over a payment dispute. Authorities have charged him under applicable legal provisions, and further investigations are ongoing, Singh confirmed to media sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)