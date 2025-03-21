Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: France's Ambassador Visits Chennai for Indo-French Collaboration

French Ambassador Thierry Mathou's visit to Chennai aims to deepen Indo-French ties in tech, climate, and education. Key discussions include marine pollution, economic cooperation, and student exchanges. Mathou, with other French dignitaries, fosters synergistic projects in line with upcoming UN and bilateral events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:31 IST
Ambassador of France to India Thierry Mathou (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, embarked on a pivotal three-day trip to Chennai from March 19 to 21, 2025, seeking to bolster the Indo-French partnership across diverse arenas such as technology, innovation, climate action, and education exchanges. This strategic visit underscores France's commitment to strengthening cooperative frameworks with India.

Amidst the significant highlights, Ambassador Mathou, alongside European Union delegate Herve Delphin, visited the French research vessel Plastic Odyssey in Chennai, a part of its global voyage to mitigate marine pollution. The initiative illustrates the dynamic Indo-French partnership in pioneering sustainable solutions for marine conservation, aligning with global environmental commitments.

In his meetings with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and other state officials, Ambassador Mathou emphasized expanding economic collaborations and academic initiatives. With notable discussions around future tech synergies and local investment opportunities, the visit further consolidated the bilateral roadmap ahead of the 2025 United Nations Ocean Conference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

