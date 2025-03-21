Left Menu

Aaranyak Deploys K9 Dogs to Combat Wildlife Crime in Assam

Aaranyak has assisted the Assam Forest Department in deploying a K9 dog unit at the Laokhowa-Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary to combat wildlife crimes. This move aligns with their efforts to work synergistically with enforcement agencies. Meanwhile, the Assam government has approved 24/7 operations for shops in major cities.

Aaranyak's K9 sniffer dog unit deployed at Laokhowa-Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary (Photo/Aaranyak). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Aaranyak, a leading biodiversity conservation group, has bolstered efforts to combat wildlife crimes by aiding the Assam Forest Department in deploying an anti-poaching K9 unit in Laokhowa-Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary (LBWLS), Assam. This marks a significant step in their collaborative approach to enhance enforcement measures.

The newly trained K9 sniffer dog, from the Belgian Malinois breed, is now stationed around the clock with forest field staff at the sanctuary, a part of the Kaziranga Tiger Reserve. Aaranyak's K9 Dog Unit, crucial to its Legal and Advocacy Division, facilitates coordinated actions to thwart wildlife crimes.

Operating in other rhino-populated areas like Kaziranga and Manas National Parks, the unit has proven instrumental in anti-poaching. Concurrently, Assam's government has decided to allow 24/7 operations for shops in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Silchar, hoping to boost trade, except for liquor shops which need to adhere to existing hours.

