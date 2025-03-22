Left Menu

Supriya Sule Criticizes Air India for Continuous Flight Delays

NCP MP Supriya Sule condemned Air India over frequent flight delays, citing a 1-hour, 19-minute delay of her recent flight as part of an ongoing trend. She urged Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to enforce stricter regulations to improve accountability and service standards in the airline industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 11:02 IST
Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MP Supriya Sule (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NCP MP Supriya Sule has voiced strong criticism against Air India over recurring flight delays, exemplified by a recent 1-hour, 19-minute delay she experienced. Sule has called on Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to impose stricter regulations on airlines to ensure improved accountability and better service standards.

Sule expressed frustration on social media, labeling the delays as 'unacceptable' and highlighting their impact on professionals, children, and senior citizens. These incidents, she argued, are part of a pattern of mismanagement that necessitates immediate government intervention.

Responding to Sule's concerns, Air India acknowledged the delay but attributed it to operational issues outside their control. Meanwhile, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also noted subpar service in a separate incident, pointing to an uncomfortable seat and lamenting no improvements post-Tata management takeover.

(With inputs from agencies.)

