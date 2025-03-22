India Launches Second Domestically Built Advanced Frigate, Boosting Indigenous Defence

Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, attended the launch ceremony of the second advanced frigate under Project 1135.6 at Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) in Vasco da Gama, Goa. Highlighting GSL's dedication to the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, Seth noted the significant impact on the local economy and MSMEs.

The project boasts 56 percent indigenous components, injecting approximately Rs 7,000 crore into the Indian economy and benefiting 400 to 450 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Seth emphasized GSL's track record of completing 22 projects over the last 15 years and its aspiration to finish nine more by 2028.

These frigates, designed for combat against enemy ships, submarines, and aircraft, mark the first time such vessels are built domestically by an Indian shipyard. Equipped with advanced stealth, weapons, sensors, and platform management systems, they reflect Goa Shipyard's commitment to indigenous defence production and national employment growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)