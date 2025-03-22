Left Menu

Naveen Jindal Advocates for Transforming Indian Farmers into Agri-Entrepreneurs

Naveen Jindal, MP from Kurukshetra, called for transforming Indian farmers into Agri-Entrepreneurs to make agriculture profitable and globally competitive. He emphasized infrastructure development, technology, and trade expansion to strengthen the sector. Jindal proposed initiatives for global partnerships, urging bold reforms to achieve fair pricing and modern infrastructure for farmers.

Updated: 22-03-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 16:16 IST
Naveen Jindal Advocates for Transforming Indian Farmers into Agri-Entrepreneurs
Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a compelling speech delivered at the Lok Sabha, Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal highlighted the critical need to evolve Indian farmers into Agri-Entrepreneurs, aiming to revolutionize agriculture into a lucrative and globally competitive sector.

Jindal painted a vision aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of a developed India, emphasizing a structured five-pillar approach covering production, storage, transportation, retail, and consumer distribution. He underscored the necessity for technology adoption, improved yield methods, and advanced farming techniques to boost productivity.

Highlighting infrastructural needs, Jindal emphasized the importance of modernizing cold storage facilities, road networks, and railway logistics for efficient supply chains. He advocated for direct farmer-to-market linkages via digital platforms to eliminate intermediaries and ensure fair pricing. Additionally, he proposed exploring foreign agricultural land acquisition to foster global trade and enhance food security.

Labeling farmers as the backbone of the Indian economy, Jindal urged the nation to redefine them as Agri-Entrepreneurs, which entails equipping them with essential resources, technology, and policies. He argued this shift is crucial for establishing India as a global leader in food security and economic progress.

Concluding his address, Jindal made a fervent call for bold reforms in agriculture, stressing the need for fair farmer compensation, export opportunities, and modern infrastructure to propel Indian agriculture into a globally competitive position. He reaffirmed his commitment to collaborating with stakeholders to achieve this transformative vision.

