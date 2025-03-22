Left Menu

Curfew Eased in Nagpur After Violent Clashes Over Rumors

Authorities in Nagpur have lifted the curfew in several areas following clashes ignited by rumors of a religious item's desecration. The violence led to arrests and injuries. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis plans to recover damages from perpetrators by selling their properties. Tensions have now stabilized.

Police hold flag march in Mominpura area of Nagpur. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nagpur authorities have relaxed curfew restrictions in parts of the city after violent clashes erupted over rumors that a holy 'chadar' was burned. Areas like Pachpavali, Shantinagar, Lakadganj, Sakkardara, and Imamwada saw their curfews lifted, while select police station areas will see eased restrictions during specific evening hours.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal specified that the curfew will be relaxed in parts of the city between 7 PM and 10 PM. However, areas such as Yashodharanagar will maintain full restrictions until further notice. This comes after the March 17 unrest led to multiple violent incidents including stone-pelting and vehicle torching.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed the arrest of 92 individuals linked to the violence. He emphasized the role of social media in spreading the rumors that catalyzed the unrest. The chief minister assured that damages will be reclaimed from rioters, and properties may be sold to facilitate compensation. Normalcy is reportedly returning to Nagpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

