Mystery Blast in Bahadurgarh: Four Killed, Forensic Teams Investigate

In a tragic incident on Saturday, an explosion in a residence in Haryana's Bahadurgarh resulted in the deaths of four family members and left one person critically injured. Police have ruled out the possibility of a gas cylinder explosion despite local suspicions, as the blast originated in the bedroom.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mayank Mishra stated, "This is not a cylinder blast; it occurred inside the bedroom. The impact has affected the entire house. Four people died on the spot, and one person is critically injured and undergoing treatment at a hospital." The deceased were all family members, he added.

To ascertain the cause of the explosion, police have enlisted the help of blast analysis experts and a Forensic Science Laboratory team. "The forensic team is investigating to identify the cause... The gas cylinder is intact, and while the AC unit is heavily damaged, we cannot yet confirm if this was an AC explosion," Mishra elaborated, emphasizing that further analysis is underway.

