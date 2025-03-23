Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes UP Government Amidst Maha Kumbh Controversy

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing critique of the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday, accusing it of mismanaging the Maha Kumbh Mela and failing to account for missing devotees. He alleged the government misled the public about casualties, questioning the absence of promised digital monitoring tools.

In stark contrast, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed gratitude toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful implementation of the Namami Gange project. Adityanath said the initiative, which aims to reduce pollution in the Ganga, has notably improved conditions in Uttar Pradesh, validated by the successful organization of Mahakumbh 2025.

The Namami Gange program, launched in 2014, was credited with restoring the Ganga's flow and revitalizing its ecosystem. Dolphins, once scarce due to pollution, have returned, symbolizing the project's efficacy. Praising the achievement, Adityanath reiterated the administration's commitment to preserving India's heritage.

