Global Market Tempered by Tariff Anticipation

Global stock markets experienced a downturn for the first time in three sessions, with a prevailing sense of caution as investors anticipated the next wave of tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that Trump would reveal auto tariffs at a scheduled press conference. The impending tariffs have unsettled markets, especially the automotive industry, which faces potential negative impacts.

On Wall Street, the decline in U.S. stocks was primarily driven by a struggling technology sector, leading the major indexes to break their streak of recent gains. This minor resurgence followed signs of stabilization, despite the broader uncertainty surrounding tariffs that threaten to hinder global economic growth and corporate profitability. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all suffered losses, marking the first back-to-back monthly decline since late 2023.

In currency markets, the U.S. dollar gained strength, climbing against a basket of currencies. European stocks showed resilience, buoyed by anticipated German fiscal measures, although the broader impact of the anticipated tariffs tempered gains. Meanwhile, oil prices rose on supply concerns linked to U.S. tariff threats against Venezuela—a move indicative of broader market anxieties.

