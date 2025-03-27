Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Bill Amid Nationwide Protests

VHP President Alok Kumar criticized AIMPLB's protests against the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, stating the amendment aims to protect Waqf properties and ensure welfare for needy Muslims. Despite extensive discussions and JPC's support, the bill faces backlash from AIMPLB and other political leaders deeming it illegal and unconstitutional.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 10:22 IST
VHP International President Alok Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Criticism has arisen from the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) International President, Alok Kumar, directed at the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) for its nationwide protests against the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024. Kumar maintains that the amendment has already undergone substantial review by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), which supports its objectives to safeguard Waqf properties and aid the Muslim community, especially women and children in need.

Kumar emphasized the bill's intentions to ensure that Waqf properties are effectively utilized for community welfare, reflecting the government's preparedness to present it in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. He argues that if the Muslim community genuinely evaluates the bill, they'll recognize its purpose aligns with the proper use of properties dedicated to Allah.

Despite these assurances, protests erupted in Patna and other parts of India, organized by AIMPLB, labeling the bill as an unlawful encroachment on Muslim rights. High-profile political figures like RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Bihar's Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav joined these protests, denouncing the bill as unconstitutional and a political maneuver to mislead minorities, according to Jagadambika Pal, chairman of the JPC on the bill. The bill aims to introduce significant reforms such as digitization, transparency, and legal strategies to reclaim illegally occupied properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

