CBI Raids Stir Political Tensions in Chhattisgarh Over Betting App Investigation

The political atmosphere in Chhattisgarh is charged as an investigation into the Mahadev Betting App by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) unfolds. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced that those found guilty will face severe penalties, irrespective of their political affiliations. This development comes as the state grapples with the social impact of youth being drawn into the clutches of online betting.

In a dramatic turn of events, CBI officials executed extensive 14-hour searches at former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's residence. Baghel criticized these raids, labeling them politically driven, especially with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming visit in mind. He accused authorities of harassment, particularly targeting officers involved in the crackdown against the betting app.

Despite previous actions by the Enforcement Directorate, Baghel pointed to the lack of significant new findings from the CBI's recent foray. The former Chief Minister also expressed his frustration over the confiscation of original documents and communication devices, suggesting the raids were more about intimidation than justice.

