Judicial Remand for Amritpal Singh's Associates in Ajnala Attack Case

On Friday, the Ajnala court in Amritsar placed seven associates of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh under judicial remand. Advocate Ritu Raj Sandhu revealed the state concluded its investigation, leading to the court's decision. The accused were previously connected to the 2023 Ajnala police station attack.

During proceedings, it was highlighted by Sandhu that no weapons were recovered, limiting further investigation. Previously, on March 21, these associates received a four-day police custody order related to the same case where they allegedly attacked the police station.

Despite Punjab Police's request for a seven-day custody, the court granted only a four-day remand. Deputy Superintendent of Police Inderjeet Singh shared they will focus on recovering evidence, such as weapons and mobile phones, which might have been tampered with by the accused.

Singh confirmed the accused, after being released from Assam's Dibrugarh jail where they were held under the National Security Act, were re-arrested for the attack and are now positioned at Amritsar jail. Emphasizing the urgency, Singh mentioned the retrieval of crucial evidence was vital to strengthen the case.

Sandhu detailed that those held include Basant Singh, Bhagwant Singh Bajekhana, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Sarabjit Kalsi, Ranjeet Kalsi, Gurinder Pal Singh Gurri Aujla, Harjeet Singh alias Chacha, and Kulwant Singh. The court will reassess their situation on March 25.

