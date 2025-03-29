Wall Street Tumbles as Tariffs Stoke Inflation Fears

Wall Street suffered a sharp decline on Friday, primarily due to significant selloffs in tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft. The dip followed U.S. data that intensified concerns over weak economic growth and rising inflation as tariffs under President Trump's administration continued to escalate.

The University of Michigan's recent survey revealed a surge in consumer inflation expectations, now at their highest in nearly two and a half years. This exacerbates fears that the recent tariffs will further drive up prices on imported goods, accordingly stoking inflation.

As a result, shares in Wall Street's leading companies have decreased significantly; the S&P 500 fell 1.99%, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.71%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.71%. Experts caution this may be the calm before a financial storm, with inflation expected to increase further.

(With inputs from agencies.)