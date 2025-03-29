Left Menu

Wall Street Tumbles as Tariffs Stoke Inflation Fears

Wall Street stocks fell sharply as tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft saw selloffs. Fears over weak economic growth and inflation grew with U.S. data and tariffs escalating under Trump's administration, impacting investor confidence and raising concerns about future market stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 01:32 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 01:32 IST
Wall Street Tumbles as Tariffs Stoke Inflation Fears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street suffered a sharp decline on Friday, primarily due to significant selloffs in tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft. The dip followed U.S. data that intensified concerns over weak economic growth and rising inflation as tariffs under President Trump's administration continued to escalate.

The University of Michigan's recent survey revealed a surge in consumer inflation expectations, now at their highest in nearly two and a half years. This exacerbates fears that the recent tariffs will further drive up prices on imported goods, accordingly stoking inflation.

As a result, shares in Wall Street's leading companies have decreased significantly; the S&P 500 fell 1.99%, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.71%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.71%. Experts caution this may be the calm before a financial storm, with inflation expected to increase further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025