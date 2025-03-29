Karkardooma Court Grants Bail to Tahir Hussain in Money Laundering Case

Tahir Hussain has been granted bail by the Karkardooma Court in a money laundering case associated with the 2020 Delhi riots, a significant development marked by the court's assessment of his served sentence. The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Hussain on March 6, 2020, for financial discrepancies related to the riots.

The presiding judge, ASJ Sameer Bajpai, considered counsels' submissions and noted that Hussain has completed more than half of his sentence, invoking Section 436-A of the Cr.P.C. Bail conditions include a Rs 50,000 personal bond and two surety bonds of a similar amount, accompanied by travel restrictions within Delhi NCR.

However, ED's special public prosecutor opposed the bail, highlighting multiple charges against Hussain. The agency contends serious offences, like criminal conspiracy and money misuse during the riots, demanding caution against leniency. Despite the bail in this case, Hussain remains detained under a broader conspiracy charge approved by the court.

