Andrew Tate Faces New Assault Lawsuit Amid Ongoing Legal Battles

Andrew Tate, a social media influencer known for misogynistic views, is sued by ex-girlfriend Brianna Stern for sexual assault and battery. The lawsuit follows charges of human trafficking against Tate and his brother in Romania. Tate denies all allegations, calling them a 'money grab'.

Updated: 29-03-2025 23:42 IST
Social media influencer Andrew Tate, notorious for his misogynistic online persona, is now embroiled in another legal challenge. His former girlfriend, Brianna Stern, has filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault and battery, compounding existing charges of human trafficking and criminal gang formation in Romania.

Brianna Stern claims that Tate's abusive behavior is consistent with his publicly misogynistic brand. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles, describes a recent incident where Tate allegedly assaulted Stern at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Tate's attorney dismisses the accusations as a strategic attempt to exploit his client's controversial reputation.

The legal battle intensifies as four British women have also filed suits against Tate in the UK, following the refusal of the Crown Prosecution Service to pursue charges. Despite facing substantial legal scrutiny, Tate and his brother deny all allegations, framing them as conspiratorial attacks aimed at silencing him.

