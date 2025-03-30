Left Menu

PM Modi's Historic Visit to Nagpur: Spiritual Homage and Strategic Innovations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Nagpur, paying homage at Deekshbhoomi and RSS's Smruti Mandir. He inaugurated defense and aerospace facilities and laid the foundation for major development projects. The visit marked a historic milestone in RSS's 100-year journey and advanced India's strategic and infrastructural growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 10:24 IST
PM Modi visits Deekshbhoomi (Photo/ANI/DD) . Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a significant visit to Nagpur on Sunday, highlighting both spiritual reverence and strategic progress. At Deekshbhoomi, he honored Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution, where the latter embraced Buddhism in 1956 along with thousands of followers. PM Modi also paid respects to the Buddha statue.

Accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Modi received a warm welcome at Deekshbhoomi with a flower bouquet and shawl from the residing monks. He then visited the RSS's Smruti Mandir, where he signed the visitor's book, expressing admiration for the organization's influence on Indian culture and nationalism.

Marking RSS's centennial celebrations, PM Modi inaugurated the Loitering Munition Testing Range at Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited, enhancing UAV testing capabilities. He further laid foundation stones for various infrastructure projects in Nagpur and initiated development projects worth over Rs 33,700 crore in Chhattisgarh, signifying strategic expansions across multiple sectors.

