PM Modi Honors RSS Heritage in Nagpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Varsha Pratipada by visiting the Smruti Mandir in Nagpur, commemorating the birth anniversary of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. Accompanying him were RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, along with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

On social media platform X, PM Modi expressed the significance of his visit coinciding with the Jayanti of Doctor Hedgewar. He noted the lasting impact of Hedgewar and MS Golwalkar, highlighting their contributions to India's vision as a prosperous and culturally rich nation.

Upon arriving in Nagpur, Modi received a warm welcome from Nitin Gadkari and Devendra Fadnavis. PM Modi later signed the visitor's book at Smruti Mandir, expressing reverence for Hedgewar and Golwalkar, while emphasizing the inspiration this place provides to countless volunteers.

The Prime Minister also paid homage at Deekshabhoomi, honoring Babasaheb Ambedkar, who notably converted to Buddhism in 1956 with many followers. This gesture further underscores PM Modi's commitment to acknowledging key figures in India's history and their enduring legacies.

(With inputs from agencies.)