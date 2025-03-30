Amit Shah Challenges RJD Amidst Bihar Development Initiatives

Union Home Minister and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for various developmental projects in Patna, Bihar, on Sunday. During the event, he issued a challenge to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, questioning if he has a 'blueprint for Bihar' to present to the public. 'Within the last ten years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made significant strides benefiting 60 crore poor citizens of this country,' Shah remarked, targeting the leader of UPA and particularly Yadav, prompting him to showcase his contributions for Bihar and the nation.

Shah continued his critique by drawing attention to the infamous fodder scam, alleging that Lalu Yadav's administration, from 1990 to 2005, brought disrepute to Bihar both nationally and internationally. He labeled Yadav's tenure as a 'Jungle Raj' in Bihar's history. In contrast, Shah praised PM Modi's initiatives, stating the union government has made substantial improvements by providing essential services like electricity, gas, water, toilets, and medicines to the citizens.

During his two-day visit, Shah emphasized the Modi administration's efforts, mentioning the distribution of free grains, housing for four crore people, and gas cylinders for over one crore residents. As the BJP gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections, Shah engaged in strategic discussions at the BJP office in Patna with local leaders such as Giriraj Singh, Ajay Alok, and Sanjay Singh. The meetings aimed to boost the party's momentum and plan their path to reelection in Bihar's 2025 Assembly elections.

