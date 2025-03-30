LG Sinha Visits Injured Police, CM Abdullah Calls for Lasting Terrorism Control

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid a visit to Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu on Sunday to check on the health condition of police personnel injured during a terrorist encounter in Kathua, according to an official statement.

Lt. Governor Sinha received a briefing from senior doctors on the conditions of SDPO Border, Kathua, Dheeraj Katoch, and SPO Bharat Jalhotra, and the treatment protocol being implemented. He assured the families of all possible assistance and instructed the hospital to provide top-notch medical care for the officers' swift recovery. The encounter resulted in the loss of four police officers while eliminating two terrorists.

In response to the incident, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stressed the need to control terrorism so that grief in the Union Territory ceases. He commented on the enduring threat, noting multiple recent incidents in the Jammu region including the March 23 operation triggered by reports of suspected infiltrators from Pakistan in Sanyal, which involved combined efforts of the J&K Police, Army, BSF, and CRPF.

