Amit Shah Rallies Bihar for NDA: Promises Flood Control and Agricultural Revival

Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged the citizens of Bihar to vote for the NDA in the upcoming elections, promising to make the state flood-free and to continue economic growth. He criticized past administrations for corruption and highlighted the achievements of the current government in infrastructure and agriculture.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
During a two-day visit to Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged residents to support the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming state assembly elections, with promises of making Bihar flood-free. His agenda also included highlighting financial assistance for crucial projects like the Western Kosi Canal.

Speaking at a rally in Gopalganj, Shah assured, "We will make Bihar flood-free. Floods will become a past in Bihar." He criticized former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's term as an era of 'Jungle Raj,' citing corruption scandals like the fodder scam that marred his governance from 1990 to 2005.

Shah praised the current leadership under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for advancing infrastructure and supporting the needy. He outlined BJP's plans to boost agriculture through Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) and efforts to rejuvenate the maize farming sector, promising investments to support local farmers.

