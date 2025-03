SPP Ensures Summer Gas Storage Amidst Rising Supplies

Slovak gas importer SPP has announced it expects no difficulties in filling its storage facilities this summer, with trade director Michal Lalik affirming the company's confidence on Monday.

The firm will boost its gas supplies from Russia's Gazprom multiple times during April, as compared to the volumes transported in February and March, according to company officials.

Previously, SPP stated that its import volumes would experience a significant increase from April onwards, aligning with the company's strategic supply plans.

