Indsil Hydro Power Mourns Loss of CFO
Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese has announced the sudden passing of their CFO, R Murali, on March 30. The company operates power generation facilities in Kerala and Chhattisgarh, and expressed deep sadness over the loss. Murali's unexpected departure is considered a significant loss to the company.
Updated: 31-03-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 16:24 IST
Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese announced the unexpected passing of its Chief Financial Officer, R Murali, marking a significant loss for the company.
The firm, which operates power generation plants in Kerala and Chhattisgarh, expressed its deep sorrow over Murali's untimely death on March 30.
This development is anticipated to have a substantial impact on the company's operations, as Murali's role was pivotal to its financial management strategies.
