Left Menu

Indsil Hydro Power Mourns Loss of CFO

Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese has announced the sudden passing of their CFO, R Murali, on March 30. The company operates power generation facilities in Kerala and Chhattisgarh, and expressed deep sadness over the loss. Murali's unexpected departure is considered a significant loss to the company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 16:24 IST
Indsil Hydro Power Mourns Loss of CFO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese announced the unexpected passing of its Chief Financial Officer, R Murali, marking a significant loss for the company.

The firm, which operates power generation plants in Kerala and Chhattisgarh, expressed its deep sorrow over Murali's untimely death on March 30.

This development is anticipated to have a substantial impact on the company's operations, as Murali's role was pivotal to its financial management strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025