Indsil Hydro Power Mourns Loss of CFO

Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese announced the unexpected passing of its Chief Financial Officer, R Murali, marking a significant loss for the company.

The firm, which operates power generation plants in Kerala and Chhattisgarh, expressed its deep sorrow over Murali's untimely death on March 30.

This development is anticipated to have a substantial impact on the company's operations, as Murali's role was pivotal to its financial management strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)