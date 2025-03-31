DHL's Strategic Acquisition of CryoPDP

DHL Group is expanding its footprint in the logistics sector by acquiring CryoPDP from Cryoport. The acquisition is aimed at bolstering DHL's expertise in temperature-controlled logistics, a sector that is growing rapidly in demand.

The transaction, which is still subject to regulatory approvals, signifies a strategic move by DHL to strengthen its position in the global supply chain sector, particularly as the need for reliable and efficient cold chain logistics continues to rise.

This partnership is expected to enhance DHL's service offerings, allowing it to better cater to industries requiring specialized logistics solutions, such as pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

(With inputs from agencies.)