Repsol's Strategic Maneuvering Amid U.S.-Venezuela Oil Sanctions

Spain's Repsol is negotiating with U.S. authorities to continue operations in Venezuela after its oil export license was revoked. Repsol, among other foreign firms, was affected by new sanctions intended to curb Venezuelan oil exports. Spain's Foreign Minister vowed to protect Repsol's interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 21:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spain's oil giant, Repsol, is actively engaged in discussions with U.S. authorities, seeking to maintain its operations in Venezuela despite recent license revocations. The Spanish company's CEO, Josu Jon Imaz, confirmed these efforts during a business event in Madrid on Monday.

Repsol was informed that it, along with other foreign energy companies, would lose its permission to export Venezuelan oil. In response, Spain's Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, promised governmental intervention to protect the company's interests. Imaz stated Repsol is exploring all legal mechanisms to continue its activities within compliance frameworks.

The revocation aligns with U.S. attempts to intensify pressure on Venezuela's government, which President Nicolas Maduro has condemned as an 'economic war'. Despite sanctions, Venezuela's oil operations reportedly remain ongoing, and companies like France's Maurel et Prom and Italy's Eni have also been affected by the policy shift.

