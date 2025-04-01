Left Menu

Assam CM Condemns Bangladesh's Claim as 'Guardian' of Indian Ocean

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has condemned remarks by Bangladesh's interim government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, who claimed that Bangladesh is the 'only guardian' of the Indian Ocean due to the landlocked status of India's northeastern states. Sarma emphasized the threat to India's strategic Chicken's Neck corridor.

01-04-2025
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid rising diplomatic tensions, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has voiced strong opposition to claims made by Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser to Bangladesh's interim government. Yunus asserted Bangladesh's position as the 'only guardian' of the Indian Ocean, citing the landlocked status of India's northeastern states.

Sarma took to the social media platform X to call the statement 'offensive and strongly condemnable.' He pointed out the ongoing security discussions surrounding India's crucial 'Chicken's Neck' corridor, which some internal elements have historically suggested cutting off to isolate the Northeast.

The Assam CM stressed the importance of developing more robust transportation infrastructure around the corridor and advocated for alternate routes connecting the Northeast to mainland India. Sarma warned that Yunus's statements are indicative of deeper strategic motives and should not be dismissed lightly.

