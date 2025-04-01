Left Menu

New Waqf Amendment Bill: A Voice for the Voiceless and Reform for All

BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari emphasizes the crucial nature of the Waqf Amendment Bill, describing it as the 'voice of the voiceless' and necessary for constitutional reform. The bill, supported by Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Bellad, faces criticism, but aims to introduce significant reforms and transparency to Waqf property management.

New Waqf Amendment Bill: A Voice for the Voiceless and Reform for All
Bharatiya Janata Party National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a firm defense of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari described it as the 'voice of the voiceless' during an interaction with ANI on Tuesday. Bhandari criticized opponents, recalling their own amendments to the bill in 2013 and its inception in 1995. Prime Minister Modi's policy of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' underscores the necessity of this reform, he emphasized.

Karnataka's Deputy Leader of Opposition, BJP MLA Arvind Bellad, supported the amendment, highlighting its critical role in rectifying the 'havoc' caused by the Waqf bill within both Hindu and Muslim communities. Bellad argued for essential rectifications, condemning the bill's 'draconian' powers that exceed constitutional limits, asserting that the BJP's initiative is justifiable.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI) called for reforms, particularly addressing land disputes in Kerala. Over 600 families are embroiled in these issues due to inconsistent provisions in the existing Waqf Act, CBCI noted in a recent statement. The proposed bill, labeled the 'Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development (UMEED) Bill', seeks to introduce key reforms such as digitization and legal mechanisms for better governance of Waqf properties, which have long faced allegations of mismanagement and corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

