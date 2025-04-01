Akhilesh Yadav Challenges BJP's Control on Waqf Bill

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav voiced his firm opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Tuesday, alleging the Bharatiya Janata Party's attempt to exert control over all matters. Yadav stated, 'We stand against the Waqf Board Bill because the BJP desires control over everything.'

Commenting on the support from Ajmer Dargah for the Bill, Yadav suggested possible BJP influence. Syed Naseruddin Chishty, head of the All India Sufi Sajjadanshin Council (AISSC) and spiritual leader of Ajmer Dargah, endorsed reforms in the Waqf Board. He urged Muslims to trust the government's official statements rather than 'emotional provocative' claims against the Bill.

Chishty remarked that the existing Waqf Act requires changes and emphasized that the government's assurances about not seizing mosques and dargahs should be trusted. Meanwhile, Congress MP Imran Masood criticized Chishty's stance, accusing him of 'brokering' for the BJP. The proposed Bill, named the 'Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development (UMEED) Bill,' seeks to address challenges like corruption and mismanagement through various reforms including digitization and enhanced audits.

(With inputs from agencies.)