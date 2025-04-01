Left Menu

India's Massive Election Engagement: A New Record Set by ECI

The Election Commission of India completed a record engagement drive, holding 4,719 meetings nationwide. Over 28,000 political party representatives participated in discussions led by top election officials to address electoral issues and enhance voter experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:24 IST
India's Massive Election Engagement: A New Record Set by ECI
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi. (Photo/ECI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking effort, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has concluded its largest-ever engagement drive with political parties, marking a new milestone in its operational history. The campaign involved 4,719 meetings across the nation, at various administrative levels, the ECI reported.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alongside Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi, orchestrated these vital meetings to tackle pending legal electoral issues. The 25-day exercise included interactions led by Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), District Election Officers (DEOs), and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), engaging more than 28,000 political party representatives nationwide.

This nationwide outreach, praised for fostering political engagement across the country, is a significant stride towards enhancing electoral processes under the guidelines of the Representation of the People Acts, and associated electoral rules. The ECI is committed to resolving unresolved issues, promising a better polling experience for nearly 100 crore electors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025