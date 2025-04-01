India's Massive Election Engagement: A New Record Set by ECI

In a groundbreaking effort, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has concluded its largest-ever engagement drive with political parties, marking a new milestone in its operational history. The campaign involved 4,719 meetings across the nation, at various administrative levels, the ECI reported.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alongside Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi, orchestrated these vital meetings to tackle pending legal electoral issues. The 25-day exercise included interactions led by Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), District Election Officers (DEOs), and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), engaging more than 28,000 political party representatives nationwide.

This nationwide outreach, praised for fostering political engagement across the country, is a significant stride towards enhancing electoral processes under the guidelines of the Representation of the People Acts, and associated electoral rules. The ECI is committed to resolving unresolved issues, promising a better polling experience for nearly 100 crore electors.

(With inputs from agencies.)