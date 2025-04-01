Student Protests Erupt Over Hyderabad Land Auction Controversy

At Hyderabad Central University, tensions have escalated as students continue their protests against the Telangana government's contentious proposal to auction 400 acres of green land in Kancha Gachibowli.

These protests were sparked after reports surfaced that bulldozers had been deployed to the area, raising suspicions about the future of the University's sizable property. Currently, the University spans 2300 acres, but students fear continued collusion between state officials and University authorities may further deplete their land resources.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has voiced opposition to the plan, alleging that the Congress government in Telangana aims to sell the land to real estate companies, thus endangering the local ecosystem.

Reddy, addressing the media, highlighted the tree-cutting activities reportedly conducted under the cover of darkness, urging party leader Rahul Gandhi to align his policies with environmental advocacy speeches. Initiating direct action, Reddy has written to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, demanding an immediate cessation of both the auction and tree felling. Minister Reddy also condemned the government's harsh response to student protests, describing actions such as student arrests and lathi charges as undemocratic measures to suppress dissent.

