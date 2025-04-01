Left Menu

Student Protests Erupt Over Hyderabad Land Auction Controversy

Tensions rise at Hyderabad Central University as students protest against the proposed auction of 400 acres of green land. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy criticizes the Telangana government's plan, citing ecological concerns, while urging for a halt in activities disturbing the environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 17:02 IST
Student Protests Erupt Over Hyderabad Land Auction Controversy
A protesting student at HCU. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At Hyderabad Central University, tensions have escalated as students continue their protests against the Telangana government's contentious proposal to auction 400 acres of green land in Kancha Gachibowli.

These protests were sparked after reports surfaced that bulldozers had been deployed to the area, raising suspicions about the future of the University's sizable property. Currently, the University spans 2300 acres, but students fear continued collusion between state officials and University authorities may further deplete their land resources.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has voiced opposition to the plan, alleging that the Congress government in Telangana aims to sell the land to real estate companies, thus endangering the local ecosystem.

Reddy, addressing the media, highlighted the tree-cutting activities reportedly conducted under the cover of darkness, urging party leader Rahul Gandhi to align his policies with environmental advocacy speeches. Initiating direct action, Reddy has written to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, demanding an immediate cessation of both the auction and tree felling. Minister Reddy also condemned the government's harsh response to student protests, describing actions such as student arrests and lathi charges as undemocratic measures to suppress dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025