Bail Denied: Actor Ranya Rao's Gold Smuggling Case Takes a New Turn

Actor Ranya Rao has turned to the Karnataka High Court seeking bail after the 64th CCH Sessions Court in Bengaluru denied her request. Charged in connection with a gold smuggling case, Rao's legal team, led by lawyer BS Girish, submitted this petition on Tuesday, which the High Court will consider next week.

Rao was arrested on March 3 at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport following her apprehension by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials for allegedly carrying smuggled gold. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) subsequently filed an FIR based on a complaint by Abhishek Chandra Gupta, Additional Director of DRI.

The case has drawn attention due to its links to a larger smuggling operation involving two foreign nationals detained at Mumbai Airport shortly after Rao's arrest for attempting to smuggle 21.28 kg of gold. Gupta's complaint highlights concerns of a 'possible nexus' with a smuggling syndicate, possibly originating from Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)