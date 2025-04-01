Left Menu

Empowering Journeys: Free Bus Service for Women in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah launched a free bus service for women, marking a significant step towards gender-inclusive mobility. This initiative promises free travel for women in all Smart City and JKRTC buses, fulfilling a budget announcement aimed at women's empowerment and accessible transportation.

Srinagar | Updated: 01-04-2025
In a significant move towards gender-inclusive mobility, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah launched a free bus service for women on Tuesday. This initiative, coined the Zero-Ticket Travel Initiative, aims to ensure women across the Union Territory can travel freely on Smart City and JKRTC buses.

The announcement, made as part of the National Conference government's budget commitments, underscores the administration's dedication to accessible and secure transportation for all women and young schoolgirls. Abdullah described the move as more than a welfare measure, calling it a bold step towards women's empowerment and inclusive development.

The government promises to compensate the transport services to prevent financial losses, highlighting a strong commitment to making Jammu and Kashmir a model of inclusive growth. The National Conference has lauded the initiative as paving the way for women's progress and independence, both in a literal and societal sense.

