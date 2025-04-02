Left Menu

Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Political Debate in Lok Sabha

The Waqf Amendment Bill is set for introduction in the Lok Sabha, generating diverse reactions from opposition parties and allies like JD(U). Key concerns include retrospective application and constitutional violations. The Bill aims to address longstanding issues in Waqf property management by enhancing the Act of 1995.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 12:03 IST
Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Political Debate in Lok Sabha
JDU MP Sanjay Jha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The introduction of the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha is stirring considerable debate among political circles, with opposition parties and BJP ally JD(U) expressing divergent views. JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha highlighted his party's apprehension against the bill's retrospective nature, signaling conditional support if their concerns are met.

JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad noted that most suggestions from the Joint Parliamentary Committee have reportedly been included in the Bill. The party has issued a whip to ensure MPs vote with the government, affirming JD(U)'s stance as clear and independent of Congress's secularism definition.

Opposition criticism is led by RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha, who condemned the Bill for constitutional violations, drawing parallels with past controversies like the farmers' movement. Contrastingly, Union Minister Giriraj Singh defended the Bill as pro-Muslim and accused critics of being anti-Muslim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025