Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Political Debate in Lok Sabha
The Waqf Amendment Bill is set for introduction in the Lok Sabha, generating diverse reactions from opposition parties and allies like JD(U). Key concerns include retrospective application and constitutional violations. The Bill aims to address longstanding issues in Waqf property management by enhancing the Act of 1995.
The introduction of the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha is stirring considerable debate among political circles, with opposition parties and BJP ally JD(U) expressing divergent views. JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha highlighted his party's apprehension against the bill's retrospective nature, signaling conditional support if their concerns are met.
JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad noted that most suggestions from the Joint Parliamentary Committee have reportedly been included in the Bill. The party has issued a whip to ensure MPs vote with the government, affirming JD(U)'s stance as clear and independent of Congress's secularism definition.
Opposition criticism is led by RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha, who condemned the Bill for constitutional violations, drawing parallels with past controversies like the farmers' movement. Contrastingly, Union Minister Giriraj Singh defended the Bill as pro-Muslim and accused critics of being anti-Muslim.
