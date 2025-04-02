Left Menu

IDFC FIRST Bank Authorized to Disburse Central Government Pensions

IDFC FIRST Bank has been authorized by the Central Pension Accounting Office to disburse pensions for central government pensioners. This includes retired officials from various posts. The integration between CPAO, Government of India, and IDFC FIRST Bank is complete, allowing pensioners to directly receive payments in their bank accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 14:46 IST
IDFC FIRST Bank Authorized to Disburse Central Government Pensions
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

IDFC FIRST Bank announced on Wednesday its new authorization from the Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO) to disburse pensions for central government pensioners. This significant move enables the bank to serve former Members of Parliament, judges, and other distinguished retirees.

The integration between CPAO, the Government of India, and IDFC FIRST Bank has been technically completed. This allows for seamless pension disbursements directly into pensioners' IDFC FIRST Bank savings accounts, streamlining the financial process for beneficiaries.

IDFC FIRST Bank's Country Head of Retail Liabilities, Chinmay Dhoble, expressed his delight at the authorization. Pensioners can now set up savings accounts with their spouses to ensure continued pension benefits, reflecting the bank's commitment to customer convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025