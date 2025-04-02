Rijiju Challenges UPA's 2013 Waqf Amendments Amid Introduction of New Bill

In the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, sharply criticizing the UPA government's 2013 amendment to the Waqf Act. Rijiju questioned the powers granted under section 108 and the modifications that permitted other communities to create waqf, traditionally meant for Muslims.

Rijiju accused the UPA of making waqf boards community-specific with an overriding effect of section 108 that favored one community's control over waqf assets. He highlighted the controversial decision to denotify 123 properties in Delhi, handing them over to the Delhi Waqf Board, sparking fears over possible control of major properties, including the Parliament building.

The minister reassured that the Waqf Bill does not interfere with religious systems but is focused on property management improvements. The proposed bill aims to rectify past shortcomings, enhance waqf administration, and integrate technology for better property record maintenance. Union Home Minister Amit Shah supported the introduction amidst opposition criticism, emphasizing a democratic review process.

