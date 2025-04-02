Hungary Battles Historic Foot-and-Mouth Disease Outbreak
Hungary, facing its first foot-and-mouth outbreak in over 50 years, deploys soldiers and enhances disinfection measures. The disease has spread to several farms, affecting 3,500 cattle in Gyor-Moson-Sopron county. Neighboring Slovakia also reports cases, prompting heightened containment efforts in both countries.
- Country:
- Hungary
In a bid to curb a decades-unseen outbreak, Hungary has deployed soldiers and rolled out new disinfection protocols to combat foot-and-mouth disease in its northwest, bordering Slovakia and Austria, the agriculture minister announced on Wednesday.
The disease, detected on a Hungarian cattle farm for the first time in over five decades, poses a serious threat primarily by disrupting trade, a scenario currently unfolding with fresh cases emerging in Slovakia since March.
In Hungary, the agriculture minister, Istvan Nagy, reported the disease at two more farms in Gyor-Moson-Sopron county, impacting 3,500 cattle. As the government intensifies preventative efforts, additional border disinfection points are being set up to halt the spread to other areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Extends Gas Payment Waivers for Turkey and Slovakia
US Extends Sanctions Waiver for Slovakia's Gas Payments to Russia
Tragedy Strikes: Fire Devastates Slovakian Roma Settlement
Foot-and-Mouth Disease Reemerges in Slovakia After 50 Years
Slovakia Advocates for Peace Amid Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Talks