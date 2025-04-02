Left Menu

UPI: Driving the Surge in India's Digital Payments

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) continues to lead India's digital payments, with a 42% surge in transaction volumes year-on-year in the second half of 2024. Dominated by PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm, UPI's growth underscores the rapid expansion and adaptation of digital payment technologies in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 17:32 IST
UPI: Driving the Surge in India's Digital Payments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is making waves in the digital payments sector, witnessing a staggering 42% growth in transaction volumes year-on-year. From July to December 2024, UPI transactions soared to reach 93.23 billion, as showcased in a recent 'India Digital Payments report for 2H 2024' by Worldline.

The report highlights that the top contributors to this burgeoning transaction volume are three major platforms: PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm. In December 2024 alone, these platforms accounted for 93% of transaction volumes and 92% of transaction values, signaling their dominance.

Ramesh Narasimhan, CEO of Worldline India, notes that this rapid evolution of India's digital payments ecosystem is fueled not only by UPI's widespread adoption but also by the rise of SoftPOS technology and the expanding POS infrastructure across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025