Congress vs Waqf Bill: A Clash of Views and Vision

In a heated session on Wednesday, Congress's Imran Masood vociferously opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, labeling it an 'anti-Constitutional' measure. Masood questioned the government's intention to register Waqf properties within six months, a task that remained unaccomplished for a decade.

Introducing the bill, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju challenged the opposition on their concerns, stating that Waqf properties, among the largest globally, remain untapped for uplifting poor Muslims through education and skill development. Rijiju questioned why no tangible progress has been made.

Rijiju also highlighted that the number of Waqf properties has doubled, yet development remains stagnant. Alongside the Waqf Amendment Bill, the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, was also introduced, aiming to refine the management and administration of Waqf properties in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)