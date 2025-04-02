Katchatheevu Island Dispute: Political Tensions Escalate in Tamil Nadu

In a sharp criticism of the ruling DMK, AIADMK General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Opposition Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has questioned the party's sincerity in its plea to the Indian government for reclaiming the Katchatheevu island from Sri Lanka, an issue that has been politically contentious in the southern state.

Palaniswami accused DMK of political maneuvering as the state assembly elections loom, highlighting their past inactions despite having influential roles during the Congress-led coalition at the Centre. He emphasized DMK's supposed negligence towards the plight of Tamil Nadu fishermen, a crucial concern linked to the Katchatheevu dispute.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly recently showcased rare political unity by passing a resolution urging the island's retrieval, with Chief Minister MK Stalin countering opposition criticisms. Stalin defended his administration's stance, alluding to AIADMK's silence on the issue during its rule, while pressing the Union Government for a resolution to the ongoing fishermen crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)