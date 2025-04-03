Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Political Debate in India

Karnataka Congress Minister G Parameshwara criticized the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025, passed recently in the Lok Sabha. He accused the government of using the bill for political purposes.

Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamla echoed this sentiment, claiming the bill defies the people's mandate and discriminates against the Muslim community. Chamla highlighted the controversial passage post-midnight, accusing the government of undermining democratic norms.

Meanwhile, Congress representatives maintain firm opposition to the bill, which proposes administrative changes to the management of waqf properties. Despite lengthy debate, the bill cleared the Lok Sabha with a majority, but faces ongoing scrutiny as it heads to the Rajya Sabha.

