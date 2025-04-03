Left Menu

Tariff Turmoil: Global Sportswear Giants Face Margin Squeeze

The imposition of new tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump on key sourcing markets in Asia has led to a sharp drop in shares of major sportswear companies like Nike, Adidas, and Puma. The tariffs could significantly impact profit margins and consumer spending in the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:21 IST
Tariff Turmoil: Global Sportswear Giants Face Margin Squeeze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Shares in major sportswear brands Nike, Adidas, and Puma plummeted on Thursday following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs. The tariffs targeted key sourcing nations like Vietnam, Indonesia, and China, which play a crucial role in the supply chain for these companies.

Vietnam was hit with a 46% tariff rate, Cambodia with 49%, Bangladesh with 37%, and Indonesia with 32%. Meanwhile, tariffs on China were increased by 34 percentage points. Experts like Felix Dennl, an analyst at Metzler in Frankfurt, warn that these measures could slash profit margins by more than 10 percentage points across the sector.

In response, sporting goods companies may implement price hikes in the U.S. Nike and Adidas are heavily reliant on countries like Vietnam and Indonesia for their manufacturing needs. Other global retailers, such as H&M and Zara owner Inditex, were also affected, seeing dips in their share prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025